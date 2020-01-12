Ministry of National Defence Set up a new mobile application
Working to be in tune with developments in the field of information and communication technologies, and in order to ensure objective, efficient and instantaneous information, the Ministry of National Defence informs citizens and medias that a new electronic application was set up to allow immediate access to news and information of the Ministry of National Defence, mainly press releases, recruitment and national service advertisements, as well as any other appointment or information.
The new mobile application of information called "MDNews" makes allows sending notifications to its users for all news. It is exclusively available on the official website of the Ministry of National Defence (www.mdn.dz)), through the link: www.mdn.dz/mdnews.apk
Post a Comment